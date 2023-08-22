Previous
Sky drama! by pusspup
329 / 365

Sky drama!

While there was a real option of getting soaked on our walk, we only copped a few drops and the rest of the storm circled round and missed us. Phew!
Looking over the city here to the hills in the north.
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
90% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
That was lucky, what a beautiful shot and cloudscape.
August 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
amazing clouds and movement in the sky - lucky not to get a soaking ! - Great scenic view ! fav
August 22nd, 2023  
Christine Louise
Love the sky and the layers you have managed to capture
August 22nd, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Such a dramatic & striking capture..
August 22nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great view of the city.
August 22nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
August 22nd, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Wow - plenty of rain in those clouds. You are lucky to have missed it. Weather can be amazing in photos - this is lovely and dramatic.
August 22nd, 2023  
Annie D ace
fabulous light and sky
August 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise