Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
329 / 365
Sky drama!
While there was a real option of getting soaked on our walk, we only copped a few drops and the rest of the storm circled round and missed us. Phew!
Looking over the city here to the hills in the north.
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
8
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
3673
photos
242
followers
270
following
90% complete
View this month »
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
Latest from all albums
326
3341
327
3342
328
3343
329
3344
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
22nd August 2023 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
storm
Diana
ace
That was lucky, what a beautiful shot and cloudscape.
August 22nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
amazing clouds and movement in the sky - lucky not to get a soaking ! - Great scenic view ! fav
August 22nd, 2023
Christine Louise
Love the sky and the layers you have managed to capture
August 22nd, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a dramatic & striking capture..
August 22nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great view of the city.
August 22nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
August 22nd, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Wow - plenty of rain in those clouds. You are lucky to have missed it. Weather can be amazing in photos - this is lovely and dramatic.
August 22nd, 2023
Annie D
ace
fabulous light and sky
August 22nd, 2023
