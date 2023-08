The orchid hunter

I haven't seen these nodding green hoods since walking with my Mum as a kid. Drove me nuts while she hunted for them, but there you are, now I've taken over. This variety is small but not as tiny as some, so I was lucky to spot them in the undergrowth by the overgrown path. I'm pretty happy with the shot considering the path was wet/soggy/muddy and I was dodging ticks and leeches!