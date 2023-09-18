Sign up
Previous
355 / 365
Another spare trying to get through the gates!
Disappointing that a huge fun run in London meant no ceremony of changing the guard at Buckingham Palace today.
However this Prince was there and trying to get in! Actually a fun runner dressed up.
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
5
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
fun
,
run
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great shot
September 24th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Characters like this add to the richness of life.
September 24th, 2023
Agnes
ace
Beautiful picture
September 24th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Brilliant!
September 24th, 2023
Kathy
ace
hysterical! But great catch.
September 24th, 2023
