Another spare trying to get through the gates! by pusspup
355 / 365

Another spare trying to get through the gates!

Disappointing that a huge fun run in London meant no ceremony of changing the guard at Buckingham Palace today.
However this Prince was there and trying to get in! Actually a fun runner dressed up.
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great shot
September 24th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Characters like this add to the richness of life.
September 24th, 2023  
Agnes ace
Beautiful picture
September 24th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Brilliant!
September 24th, 2023  
Kathy ace
hysterical! But great catch.
September 24th, 2023  
