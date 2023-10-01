Sign up
Previous
Photo 366
Lilies in the castle window
These were so beautifully placed I couldn’t resist shooting them.
Chateau D’Usse France.
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
6
7
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
366
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
6
Fav's
7
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
3rd October 2023 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
chateau
Diana
ace
Awesome capture -of this stunning scene. Those are my all time favourite lilies.
October 3rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 3rd, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful light
October 3rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sooooooo beautiful ! fav
October 3rd, 2023
Bill Davidson
A beautiful capture.
October 3rd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
sweet
October 3rd, 2023
