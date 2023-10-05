Previous
Notre Dame Cathedral Mayenne by pusspup
Notre Dame Cathedral Mayenne

Didn’t expect to find a cathedral of this size in town! Impressive.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful capture and reflection ! fav
October 5th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous between the sky, the composition and the reflection!
October 5th, 2023  
