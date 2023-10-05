Sign up
Photo 370
Notre Dame Cathedral Mayenne
Didn’t expect to find a cathedral of this size in town! Impressive.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3758
photos
242
followers
269
following
101% complete
Views
6
6
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
5th October 2023 6:36pm
Tags
cathedral
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful capture and reflection ! fav
October 5th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous between the sky, the composition and the reflection!
October 5th, 2023
