Ernee by pusspup
Photo 372

Ernee

Motocross of Nations. Rider’s prepping at the start line, crowds in the distance. No pressure!
50,000 odd people waiting for you to win or crash!
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Wylie

haskar ace
Love yous composition. Great dynamic lines.
October 8th, 2023  
Mags ace
Great POV! I feel the anticipation.
October 8th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great pov!
October 8th, 2023  
