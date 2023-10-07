Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 372
Ernee
Motocross of Nations. Rider’s prepping at the start line, crowds in the distance. No pressure!
50,000 odd people waiting for you to win or crash!
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
3
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3762
photos
243
followers
269
following
101% complete
365
366
367
368
369
370
371
372
3387
369
3388
370
371
3389
372
3390
Views
21
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
8th October 2023 4:00pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
race
haskar
ace
Love yous composition. Great dynamic lines.
October 8th, 2023
Mags
ace
Great POV! I feel the anticipation.
October 8th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great pov!
October 8th, 2023
