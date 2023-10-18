Sign up
Previous
Photo 383
London calling...
This strange building on the left has the nick name 'walkie talkie'.
Wylie 2 and friends in foreground. One of 2 days of rain we saw on the whole holiday!
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
4
1
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
20th September 2023 8:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a great image of all these strangely shaped London buildings.
October 19th, 2023
Diana
ace
A most unusual sight and great capture of all these different styles of architecture.
October 19th, 2023
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Great crisp shot
October 19th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
Super cityscape with all those interesting shapes. Good to hear that the weather gods were kind to you. :)
October 19th, 2023
