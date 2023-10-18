Previous
London calling... by pusspup
Photo 383

London calling...

This strange building on the left has the nick name 'walkie talkie'.
Wylie 2 and friends in foreground. One of 2 days of rain we saw on the whole holiday!
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
104% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
What a great image of all these strangely shaped London buildings.
October 19th, 2023  
Diana ace
A most unusual sight and great capture of all these different styles of architecture.
October 19th, 2023  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Great crisp shot
October 19th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Super cityscape with all those interesting shapes. Good to hear that the weather gods were kind to you. :)
October 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise