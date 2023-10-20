Previous
Bodium castle by pusspup
Photo 385

Bodium castle

England. Our friends took us for a long drive down many narrow lanes to visit this Castle, which was lovely. It was a rainy day, but we managed to get this shot of a bit of blue sky!
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Lesley ace
Very beautiful. It’s the kind of castle that always appears in films of the time, isn’t it? I’ve never been - must check it out at some point.
October 21st, 2023  
