Photo 385
Photo 385
Bodium castle
England. Our friends took us for a long drive down many narrow lanes to visit this Castle, which was lovely. It was a rainy day, but we managed to get this shot of a bit of blue sky!
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
1
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
3788
photos
243
followers
269
following
105% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
21st September 2023 4:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
castle
Lesley
ace
Very beautiful. It’s the kind of castle that always appears in films of the time, isn’t it? I’ve never been - must check it out at some point.
October 21st, 2023
