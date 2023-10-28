Sign up
Photo 392
Vicky's fountain
At Buckingham Palace. What a fabulous fountain and very popular to sit all over as you can see.
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
1
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
24th September 2023 6:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful fountain architecture, such a pity the people are there.
October 28th, 2023
