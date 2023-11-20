Previous
Fish mural by pusspup
Photo 411

Fish mural

Street art on a busy Melbourne street. So many beautiful pieces of street art. Seems to be the thing here. Including the occasional politician I wouldn’t mind defacing!
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Beverley ace
Beautiful!! Love it! I like your last sentence… ditto!
November 26th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
I think that's one of my favourite things about Melbourne
November 26th, 2023  
Lesley ace
That’s lovely
November 26th, 2023  
