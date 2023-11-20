Sign up
Photo 411
Fish mural
Street art on a busy Melbourne street. So many beautiful pieces of street art. Seems to be the thing here. Including the occasional politician I wouldn’t mind defacing!
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
3
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
25th November 2023 11:02am
Tags
melbourne
Beverley
ace
Beautiful!! Love it! I like your last sentence… ditto!
November 26th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
I think that's one of my favourite things about Melbourne
November 26th, 2023
Lesley
ace
That’s lovely
November 26th, 2023
