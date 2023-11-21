Sign up
Previous
Photo 412
Sheep in the park
Stopped here for lunch at the country town of Tarcutta and had lunch in the park.
An interesting picnic shelter painted south a rural scene. This is just a part of it.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
1
1
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments: 1
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
26th November 2023 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tarcutta
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful!
November 26th, 2023
