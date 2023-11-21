Previous
Sheep in the park by pusspup
Photo 412

Sheep in the park

Stopped here for lunch at the country town of Tarcutta and had lunch in the park.
An interesting picnic shelter painted south a rural scene. This is just a part of it.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
112% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Wonderful!
November 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise