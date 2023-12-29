Previous
By the Seine by pusspup
Photo 449

By the Seine

View from the riverside. Love that carousel near the Eiffel Tower.
I thought it would be nice to 'light up' the lights on the carousel, just for fun. Thanks to PS.
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
123% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brigette ace
Awesome perspective
December 29th, 2023  
Brian ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
December 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Great capture
December 29th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Fabulous
December 29th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
We would never see this angle for the Eiffel! Super!
December 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise