Previous
Photo 462
after the storm
A poor puffer fish washed up. They are the strangest looking fish.
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
4
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3950
photos
247
followers
274
following
126% complete
455
456
457
458
459
460
461
462
3484
460
3485
461
3486
462
3487
3488
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
9th January 2024 3:59pm
Tags
beach
Issi Bannerman
ace
Strange looking, but what a lovely image.
January 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this stranger, he seems to be smiling ;-)
January 13th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Always sad to see when you’re walking along the beach.
January 13th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Poor fellow has nothing to smile about. But I do like your pov
January 13th, 2024
