Previous
Photo 465
More gum blossom
Corymbia ficifolia I suspect.
I've tried and failed to grow this beauty. It must taste awfully good if the number of bee visitors is a measure.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
Photo Details
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
29th January 2024 10:23am
Tags
flowers
Issi Bannerman
ace
Gorgeous colours!
January 31st, 2024
Babs
ace
They are the most amazing flowers. What a lovely bold colour.
January 31st, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful close up and amazing colour.
January 31st, 2024
Christina
ace
Wonderful colour
January 31st, 2024
