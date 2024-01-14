Previous
More gum blossom by pusspup
Photo 465

More gum blossom

Corymbia ficifolia I suspect.
I've tried and failed to grow this beauty. It must taste awfully good if the number of bee visitors is a measure.
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
127% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Gorgeous colours!
January 31st, 2024  
Babs ace
They are the most amazing flowers. What a lovely bold colour.
January 31st, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful close up and amazing colour.
January 31st, 2024  
Christina ace
Wonderful colour
January 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise