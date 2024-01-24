Sign up
Previous
Photo 475
Morning light
Another fabulous gum tree to share with you.
The morning light was just finding a way through the canopy to highlight its beautiful colours.
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Tags
Diana
Diana
ace
These gum tree shots of yours are just too beautiful, wonderful light on this one. I also like the fallen one in the diagonal.
February 6th, 2024
