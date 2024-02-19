Looking at this

Previous
Sitting on the balcony with a glass of wine watching the sun go down.
Don’t you love making a good choice in accommodation!
Eden NSW.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Bill Davidson
Trust the wine was as good as the view.
February 26th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Swoop the wine for a nice cup of tea and this would be perfect.
February 26th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
And nothing worse than making bad accommodations. Wonderful view
February 26th, 2024  
Jennifer Eurell ace
You did make a good choice.
February 26th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Such a glorious view
February 26th, 2024  
Wylie ace
@wakelys will swap shortly😁
February 26th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I'd sit with you and a wine any day at this spot!
February 26th, 2024  
