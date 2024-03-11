Previous
Enlighten/questacon by pusspup
Photo 515

Enlighten/questacon

Projected onto the Questacon science building, a strong First Nations theme though I'm not quite sure of the story projected here. The silhouette is not part of the projection but a stationary sculpture which is there year around.
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Babs ace
I love this one fav
March 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
How stunning this looks, love the shapes and colours. I love the hands.
March 14th, 2024  
