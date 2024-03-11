Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 515
Enlighten/questacon
Projected onto the Questacon science building, a strong First Nations theme though I'm not quite sure of the story projected here. The silhouette is not part of the projection but a stationary sculpture which is there year around.
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4065
photos
246
followers
275
following
141% complete
View this month »
509
510
511
512
513
514
515
516
Latest from all albums
3545
514
515
3546
516
3547
3548
3549
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
10th March 2024 7:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
enlighten
Babs
ace
I love this one fav
March 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
How stunning this looks, love the shapes and colours. I love the hands.
March 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close