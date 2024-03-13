Sign up
Photo 517
enigma
This person sized head was actively lit with constantly changing lights, which was very eye catching. I confess I don't know what it was about and I probably should have read the notice!
Old Parliament House is lit in the background.
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
2
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
enlighten
Maggiemae
ace
It looks a bit like me when I wake in the middle of the night and cannot contain my thoughts!
March 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
The red colour makes it look a tad scary ;-)
March 15th, 2024
