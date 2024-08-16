Sign up
Photo 558
The botanical journey
thanks everyone for all you encouragement, its much appreciated with an epic like this one.
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
composite
Diana
ace
I love them all, except for the hand. Such a stunning series you produced here it belongs in a botanical book!
August 16th, 2024
Wylie
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thanks Diana, long, but I had fun:)
August 16th, 2024
Annie D
ace
fabulous result - worth the effort :)
August 16th, 2024
haskar
ace
Great job. Great fun and lots of learning at the same time.
August 16th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Wonderful series .
August 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely series.
August 16th, 2024
