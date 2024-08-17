Previous
Green bummed ant! by pusspup
Photo 559

Green bummed ant!

Not a big ant, but what a shadow it cast!
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Annie D ace
cool ant and what a fabulous image and shadow
August 17th, 2024  
Wylie ace
@annied amazing what you can do with a phone nowadays!!
August 17th, 2024  
Annie D ace
@pusspup it is indeed hahaha
August 17th, 2024  
Tia ace
This is fabulous! fav
August 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful shadow and textures.
August 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shadow.
August 17th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Fantastic shot

Have you tasted the bums of green ants? They are delicious!
https://warndu.com/products/green-ants#:~:text=Add%20to%20tea%20blends%2C%20dukkah,citrusy%2Dsherbet%2Dbomb%20taste.
August 17th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Wow, giant shadow!
August 17th, 2024  
Wylie ace
@ankers70 hee hee, no, I can't say I was tempted. Happy just to take the little critters photo, not his life!
August 17th, 2024  
