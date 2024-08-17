Sign up
Previous
Photo 559
Green bummed ant!
Not a big ant, but what a shadow it cast!
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
9
4
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
ant
Annie D
ace
cool ant and what a fabulous image and shadow
August 17th, 2024
Wylie
ace
@annied
amazing what you can do with a phone nowadays!!
August 17th, 2024
Annie D
ace
@pusspup
it is indeed hahaha
August 17th, 2024
Tia
ace
This is fabulous! fav
August 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful shadow and textures.
August 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shadow.
August 17th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Fantastic shot
Have you tasted the bums of green ants? They are delicious!
https://warndu.com/products/green-ants#:~:text=Add%20to%20tea%20blends%2C%20dukkah,citrusy%2Dsherbet%2Dbomb%20taste.
August 17th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Wow, giant shadow!
August 17th, 2024
Wylie
ace
@ankers70
hee hee, no, I can't say I was tempted. Happy just to take the little critters photo, not his life!
August 17th, 2024
