At the top as usual
Photo 561

At the top as usual

Wylie 2 showing his usual disregard for common sense, admiring the falls at Bell Gorge on the Gibb River Road WA.
19th August 2024

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these wonderful rock formations and falls.
August 19th, 2024  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Lovely colours - his T-shirt matches in well!
August 19th, 2024  
Christina ace
Wonderful scenery - the rocks are stunning
August 19th, 2024  
leggzy
Amazingly beautiful country we have.
August 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great view.
August 19th, 2024  
