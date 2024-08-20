Previous
Flowers of the Far North West by pusspup
Flowers of the Far North West

Here's another take on the wild flowers of the far North West from our journey.
I confess though, the background texture was a painted wall in Paris!
Everything else was from our recent outback journey.

Has anyone spotted the little spider?
Beverley ace
The attention to detail is amazing… I really love how you’ve done this. Wonderful
August 20th, 2024  
Diana ace
So much to see and find here, another stunning example of your talent Wylie!
August 20th, 2024  
Christina ace
So much to look at - very creative!
August 20th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
What a lovely still life
August 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful , a great still life ! fav
August 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great variety of plants.
August 20th, 2024  
