Previous
Dressing for the ball by pusspup
Photo 564

Dressing for the ball

This butcher bird was late for a very important date, the black tie ball. While he had his penguin suit all nice and neat, he needed a little something special to impress the girls.
BoB
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
154% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
hahaha he looks fabulous!
August 22nd, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
LOL, super fun!
August 22nd, 2024  
Christina ace
Very classy!
August 22nd, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Super edit.
August 22nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A headdress to be noticed.
August 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise