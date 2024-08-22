Sign up
Previous
Photo 564
Dressing for the ball
This butcher bird was late for a very important date, the black tie ball. While he had his penguin suit all nice and neat, he needed a little something special to impress the girls.
BoB
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
5
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4272
photos
240
followers
272
following
561
3705
562
3706
563
3707
564
3708
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
21st June 2024 1:20pm
Tags
composite
Annie D
ace
hahaha he looks fabulous!
August 22nd, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
LOL, super fun!
August 22nd, 2024
Christina
ace
Very classy!
August 22nd, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Super edit.
August 22nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A headdress to be noticed.
August 22nd, 2024
