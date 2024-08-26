Previous
It's all about the colours 2
It's all about the colours 2

The 'road' in, to Pt James Price north of Broome.

Love those long red roads and ghost gums.
Maybe love looking at them more than driving on them!
26th August 2024

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this fabulous scene, it could be here too.
August 26th, 2024  
Christina ace
The colour of the outback goes so well with a blue sky
August 26th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Amazing colours, great shot
August 26th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such amazing colourful vista , Love the contrast of the warm earth to the blue sky ! - Great pov and composition ! fav
August 26th, 2024  
