The road to Point James Price by pusspup
The road to Point James Price

Another drone shot that shows the red road in, the fabulous cliffs and azure seas.
How lucky can one be to see all of this!
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Beverley ace
Very very lucky, I feel lucky to see your photos…
The colours are just amazing!!!!
August 27th, 2024  
Babs ace
What an amazing drone image. Huge fav I love the layers.
August 27th, 2024  
amyK ace
Terrific scenery
August 27th, 2024  
