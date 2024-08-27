Sign up
Previous
Photo 569
The road to Point James Price
Another drone shot that shows the red road in, the fabulous cliffs and azure seas.
How lucky can one be to see all of this!
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
3
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
L1D-20c
Taken
1st July 2024 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
drone
Beverley
ace
Very very lucky, I feel lucky to see your photos…
The colours are just amazing!!!!
August 27th, 2024
Babs
ace
What an amazing drone image. Huge fav I love the layers.
August 27th, 2024
amyK
ace
Terrific scenery
August 27th, 2024
The colours are just amazing!!!!