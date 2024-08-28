Previous
Road stop by pusspup
Road stop

This is the windiest place and somehow, we also end up stopping here for a cuppa. The view out over the plains from this ridge is so lovely, the details of the trees, grasses and shrubs is so gorgeous, I can't resist blowing a few more pixels on it.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Diana ace
Beautiful landscape shot.
