Previous
Photo 570
Road stop
This is the windiest place and somehow, we also end up stopping here for a cuppa. The view out over the plains from this ridge is so lovely, the details of the trees, grasses and shrubs is so gorgeous, I can't resist blowing a few more pixels on it.
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
Tags
landscape
Diana
ace
Beautiful landscape shot.
August 28th, 2024
