Sharing afternoon tea by pusspup
Sharing afternoon tea

Alice Springs Telegraph Station cafe. For the Aussies, this is not a noisy miner but gee it's hard to tell the difference!
It was clearly used to helping with cleaning up the left overs!
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

Kathy A ace
He's eyeing off that plate of food
August 29th, 2024  
