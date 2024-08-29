Sign up
Previous
Photo 571
Sharing afternoon tea
Alice Springs Telegraph Station cafe. For the Aussies, this is not a noisy miner but gee it's hard to tell the difference!
It was clearly used to helping with cleaning up the left overs!
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
7th July 2024 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cafe
Kathy A
ace
He's eyeing off that plate of food
August 29th, 2024
