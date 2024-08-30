Sign up
Photo 572
Needing TLC
Have you ever seen lichen on a windscreen before? Amazing what you find outside the back shed on a property in SA.
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
Wylie
@pusspup
Tags
truck
Kathy A
A lick of paint and a good scrub should do the trick
August 30th, 2024
