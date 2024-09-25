Previous
Two ‘roos by pusspup
Photo 587

Two ‘roos

They kept a good eye on us but weren’t too fussed by our approach.
Still can’t get used to seeing them on/by the beach🤪
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love this shot - even the 'roos- enjoy to be by the seaside it seems !
September 25th, 2024  
Brigette ace
nicely framed by the coastal background
September 25th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
What a wonderful shot!
September 25th, 2024  
