Previous
Photo 587
Two ‘roos
They kept a good eye on us but weren’t too fussed by our approach.
Still can’t get used to seeing them on/by the beach🤪
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
3
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4329
photos
236
followers
268
following
580
581
582
583
584
585
586
587
584
3739
585
3740
586
3741
587
3742
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
25th September 2024 11:26am
Tags
kangaroos
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love this shot - even the 'roos- enjoy to be by the seaside it seems !
September 25th, 2024
Brigette
ace
nicely framed by the coastal background
September 25th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
What a wonderful shot!
September 25th, 2024
