Its camellia time! by pusspup
Its camellia time!

Just a few snaps of our camellias coming out plus a rogue clematis!
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Bill Davidson
A beautiful collection
October 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such stunning blooms and captures in your beautiful collage. Are they all in your garden?
October 8th, 2024  
Wylie ace
@ludwigsdiana yes Diana and I have others but was a bit lazy 🤪
October 8th, 2024  
