Photo 600
Its camellia time!
Just a few snaps of our camellias coming out plus a rogue clematis!
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
collage
Bill Davidson
A beautiful collection
October 8th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such stunning blooms and captures in your beautiful collage. Are they all in your garden?
October 8th, 2024
Wylie
ace
@ludwigsdiana
yes Diana and I have others but was a bit lazy 🤪
October 8th, 2024
