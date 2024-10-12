Previous
back in the garden by pusspup
Another one originally from Mum's garden. Her memories are everywhere!
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely to have garden plants that remind you of your mum. x
October 12th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely close up of these beauties and memories.
October 12th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Lovely bright photo of the californian poppies. We call them "johnny go to bed' here - 'cause they do!
October 12th, 2024  
leggzy
My garden is full of plants originally from my mum too, and some of them she got from her mum (my nan)......makes them extra special ❤️
October 12th, 2024  
