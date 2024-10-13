Sign up
Previous
Photo 604
Kings Avenue
Another part of the walk, one of the bridges. Nearly there….
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Tags
walk
Vincent
ace
Nice geometry!
October 13th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Stunning pov… great photo
October 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and leading lines.
October 13th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
October 13th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great leading lines.
October 13th, 2024
Babs
ace
Perfect symmetry and leading lines fav
October 13th, 2024
