Photo 606
Robin and Maggie
There was a pair of magpies carolling so I had to include at least one of them in the shot with the cool robin.
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
street
,
art
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful mural with an extra bonus.
October 17th, 2024
leggzy
How cute!
October 17th, 2024
