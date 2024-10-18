Sign up
Previous
Photo 607
Champagne at the races
If you are going to spend 3 days at the motorbike races, there should be lots of champagne!!
I liked that they used (mostly) native flowers. Love those flannel flowers.
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
Kathy A
ace
Lovely shot. Enjoy your champagne
October 18th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
That's a good way to enjoy the races for sure!
October 18th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
I thought the horse races needed champagne! Been to lots of motorbike races and don't see a whit of the bubbly at these! Here in NZ most people have to drive to see these races and the road outside is strictly monitored for drink and drive, But i love the composition of this shot - it's respectful and beautiful too!
October 18th, 2024
