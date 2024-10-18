Previous
Champagne at the races by pusspup
Photo 607

Champagne at the races

If you are going to spend 3 days at the motorbike races, there should be lots of champagne!!
I liked that they used (mostly) native flowers. Love those flannel flowers.
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
166% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Lovely shot. Enjoy your champagne
October 18th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
That's a good way to enjoy the races for sure!
October 18th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
I thought the horse races needed champagne! Been to lots of motorbike races and don't see a whit of the bubbly at these! Here in NZ most people have to drive to see these races and the road outside is strictly monitored for drink and drive, But i love the composition of this shot - it's respectful and beautiful too!
October 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise