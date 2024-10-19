Previous
On the grid by pusspup
On the grid

All the teams piling onto the grid before the MotoGP sprint race.
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Wylie

@pusspup
Diana ace
Great capture and scene, such exciting timrs to come 🤞🏼
October 19th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely composed
October 19th, 2024  
