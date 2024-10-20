Sign up
Previous
Photo 609
After the race
When the big ticket race finished (MotoGP), the fans flood onto the track, climb the fences and generally generate a crowd for the awards.
Great atmosphere.
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
1
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
20th October 2024 3:07pm
Tags
racing
Issi Bannerman
ace
It does look atmospheric. Super shot.
October 20th, 2024
