After the race by pusspup
Photo 609

After the race

When the big ticket race finished (MotoGP), the fans flood onto the track, climb the fences and generally generate a crowd for the awards.
Great atmosphere.
20th October 2024

Issi Bannerman ace
It does look atmospheric. Super shot.
October 20th, 2024  
