Photo 619
Chihuly wow!!
Just loved the opportunity to see this glass in the gardens.
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
4
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
11
4
2
365 Wylie extra
iPhone 14 Pro
29th October 2024 2:08pm
Tags
glad
Maggiemae
ace
Wow! It looks like a bunch of red peppers! But it can't be edible!
October 30th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Marvelous, reminds me of growth under the sea
October 30th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
so delicate, I hope there are no ice storms - I assume it is made from the glass?
October 30th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a clever piece of artwork. I wonder how man puces broke when making it.
October 30th, 2024
