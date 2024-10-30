Previous
Chihuly wow!! by pusspup
Photo 619

Chihuly wow!!

Just loved the opportunity to see this glass in the gardens.
Maggiemae ace
Wow! It looks like a bunch of red peppers! But it can't be edible!
October 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Marvelous, reminds me of growth under the sea
October 30th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
so delicate, I hope there are no ice storms - I assume it is made from the glass?
October 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a clever piece of artwork. I wonder how man puces broke when making it.
October 30th, 2024  
