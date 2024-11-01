Sign up
Previous
Photo 621
Duck!
The ducks at the botanic gardens were so tame I nearly stepped in one!
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
3
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4400
photos
236
followers
264
following
170% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
28th October 2024 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
duck
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
November 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great closeup.
November 1st, 2024
winghong_ho
Beautiful close-up shot. Fav.
November 1st, 2024
