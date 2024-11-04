Previous
interesting flower

In my race to get back to the conference I snapped this fascinating flower in the botanic gardens. No idea what it is, but its amazing.
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Wylie

moni kozi
Definitely!
November 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
It certainly is, what a beauty.
November 4th, 2024  
Joy's Focus ace
I think I saw these on Star Trek
November 4th, 2024  
