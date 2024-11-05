Previous
tea tree by pusspup
tea tree

Finally, this tea tree has come of age and is spectacular! Conditions must have been just right this year. Its buzzing with insect life too.
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful!
November 5th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
November 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such gorgeous blooms and details.
November 5th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a mass of flowers
November 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such pretty flowers.
November 5th, 2024  
