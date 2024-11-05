Sign up
Previous
Photo 625
tea tree
Finally, this tea tree has come of age and is spectacular! Conditions must have been just right this year. Its buzzing with insect life too.
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
5
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4408
photos
236
followers
264
following
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
5th November 2024 5:37pm
Tags
flowers
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful!
November 5th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
November 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such gorgeous blooms and details.
November 5th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a mass of flowers
November 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such pretty flowers.
November 5th, 2024
