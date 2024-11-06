Previous
Flowering bottlebrush by pusspup
Photo 626

Flowering bottlebrush

Absolutely alive with bees today, the bottle brush is fantastic!
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Dianne ace
Gorgeous.
November 6th, 2024  
