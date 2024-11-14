Previous
Room with a view by pusspup
Room with a view

Looking directly out of one of our windows across the street.
Ver picturesque but I wouldn’t want it to be forever.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
mittens (Marilyn) ace
LOL That sure is some view.
November 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
I love the little balconies. After living in the middle of Tokyo for 10 years, I could only live in the countryside now ;-)
November 15th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Quite different than home!
November 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I guess that you get to know your neighbours or feel that you do.
November 15th, 2024  
