Photo 632
Room with a view
Looking directly out of one of our windows across the street.
Ver picturesque but I wouldn’t want it to be forever.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
4
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
12
Comments
4
365 Wylie extra
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
15th November 2024 4:17pm
view
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
LOL That sure is some view.
November 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
I love the little balconies. After living in the middle of Tokyo for 10 years, I could only live in the countryside now ;-)
November 15th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Quite different than home!
November 15th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I guess that you get to know your neighbours or feel that you do.
November 15th, 2024
