Cyclists in Valencia

If you’re quick you can catch a cyclist or two in shot. They always seem to add to a shot.
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

@pusspup
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very picturesque
November 19th, 2024  
Beverley ace
They do… beautiful colourful building, the windows & balcony’s are so picturesque
November 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely detail on the building.
November 19th, 2024  
Jerzy ace
Nice!
November 19th, 2024  
