Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 639
In a paella dish
Just looked up and there she was! Impressive lady!
No idea of the story or artist behind her but couldn’t resist.
We saw her in the way to the most amazing chapel frescoes. See other album
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4438
photos
238
followers
265
following
175% complete
View this month »
632
633
634
635
636
637
638
639
Latest from all albums
636
3796
637
3797
3798
638
639
3799
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
21st November 2024 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
valencia
John Falconer
ace
Great capture. Well spotted.
November 21st, 2024
Allison Maltese
ace
So interesting against that ancient wall.
November 21st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great find and capture
November 21st, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Amazing street art
November 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close