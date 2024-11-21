Previous
In a paella dish by pusspup
Photo 639

In a paella dish

Just looked up and there she was! Impressive lady!
No idea of the story or artist behind her but couldn’t resist.
We saw her in the way to the most amazing chapel frescoes. See other album
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup


John Falconer ace
Great capture. Well spotted.
November 21st, 2024  
Allison Maltese ace
So interesting against that ancient wall.
November 21st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great find and capture
November 21st, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Amazing street art
November 21st, 2024  
