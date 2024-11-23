Previous
Granada by pusspup
Granada

Not a lot of deciduous trees around but there are a few with lovely colour. Near the Alhambra.
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

@pusspup
Mags
Beautiful POV with the carpet of fallen leaves.
November 23rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Lovely autumnal colours.
November 23rd, 2024  
gloria jones
Great pov, light and shadows
November 23rd, 2024  
Kathy
Pleasant autumn scene. I like the curve in the road.
November 23rd, 2024  
