Previous
Photo 641
Granada
Not a lot of deciduous trees around but there are a few with lovely colour. Near the Alhambra.
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
4
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
23rd November 2024 2:04pm
Tags
autumn
Mags
ace
Beautiful POV with the carpet of fallen leaves.
November 23rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely autumnal colours.
November 23rd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great pov, light and shadows
November 23rd, 2024
Kathy
ace
Pleasant autumn scene. I like the curve in the road.
November 23rd, 2024
