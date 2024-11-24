Sign up
Photo 642
Photo 642
Sierra Nevada
Amazing to have streets lined with date palms, wearing a t shirt while looking at the sun setting over the snow covered mountains! Grenada is a bit special!
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
3
3
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
23rd November 2024 5:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Diana
ace
Amazing capture of this wonderful view and gorgeous light.
November 24th, 2024
Mags
ace
A simply gorgeous view!
November 24th, 2024
Josie Gilbert
ace
Beautiful shot.
November 24th, 2024
