Sierra Nevada by pusspup
Photo 642

Sierra Nevada

Amazing to have streets lined with date palms, wearing a t shirt while looking at the sun setting over the snow covered mountains! Grenada is a bit special!
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Wylie

@pusspup
Diana
Amazing capture of this wonderful view and gorgeous light.
November 24th, 2024  
Mags
A simply gorgeous view!
November 24th, 2024  
Josie Gilbert
Beautiful shot.
November 24th, 2024  
