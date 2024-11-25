Previous
Flamenco 2 by pusspup
Flamenco 2

This is the whole troupe and they were all fantastic, the guitarist, singer and both dancers were amazing.
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely to have this stage-side view.
November 25th, 2024  
Beverley ace
When in Spain… how wonderful!!
November 25th, 2024  
Mags ace
Excellent shot!
November 25th, 2024  
