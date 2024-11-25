Sign up
Previous
Photo 643
Flamenco 2
This is the whole troupe and they were all fantastic, the guitarist, singer and both dancers were amazing.
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
3
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
24th November 2024 8:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flamenco
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely to have this stage-side view.
November 25th, 2024
Beverley
ace
When in Spain… how wonderful!!
November 25th, 2024
Mags
ace
Excellent shot!
November 25th, 2024
