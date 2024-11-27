Previous
Day trip to Cádiz by pusspup
Photo 645

Day trip to Cádiz

The concierge advised taking the train and catamaran to Cádiz. Great recommendations but a bit more detail on finding the boat would have been helpful! Anyway we found it and had a great boat trip to Cádiz to look around before jumping back on the train to Jerez.
I created this double exposure of us in the back of the catamaran in Snapseed as it’s pretty much the only option at the moment. Not quite what I envisioned but I liked it well enough to use 😁.
As you can see it was a brilliant day of warm sunshine. Not bad for winter!
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
176% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
I think it's cool!
November 27th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Ha, ha, so cool
November 27th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great double exposure.
November 27th, 2024  
Mags ace
Neat effect!
November 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact