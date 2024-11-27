Day trip to Cádiz

The concierge advised taking the train and catamaran to Cádiz. Great recommendations but a bit more detail on finding the boat would have been helpful! Anyway we found it and had a great boat trip to Cádiz to look around before jumping back on the train to Jerez.

I created this double exposure of us in the back of the catamaran in Snapseed as it’s pretty much the only option at the moment. Not quite what I envisioned but I liked it well enough to use 😁.

As you can see it was a brilliant day of warm sunshine. Not bad for winter!