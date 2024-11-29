Sign up
Previous
Photo 647
Mural in Cadiz
From our day trip to Cadiz. So many photos to choose from and this is probably a strange but fun choice.
So nice and bright against the blue sky.
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
6
1
cadiz
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊
November 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
It's fabulous, so many great photo ops for you!
November 29th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I love the vibrant colors.
November 29th, 2024
Agnes
ace
So colourful
November 29th, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
Really snazzy mural, great find.
November 29th, 2024
Mags
ace
A gorgeous mural!
November 29th, 2024
