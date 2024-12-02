Previous
Sunset over the marina, Majorca by pusspup
Photo 650

Sunset over the marina, Majorca

Taken over the balcony of our hotel room.
An amazing number of masts in Marina
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
